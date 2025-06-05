Report: Two-thirds of new jobs in Romania require knowing at least one foreign language

Almost 60% of the jobs posted this year in Romania required knowledge of at least one foreign language, as indicated in the job announcement. English, German, and French are the most in demand.

Out of the 112,000 available jobs since the beginning of the year, 64,000 included in the ad that knowledge of a foreign language is necessary, according to eJobs.

Most employers are looking for candidates who speak English. Around 48,000 jobs had this requirement for hiring.

The second most requested foreign language is German, with about 8,100 jobs posted this year. Finally, 3,400 jobs were looking for French-speaking candidates and 2,400 required knowledge of Italian.

“If in the case of white-collar jobs aimed at candidates with higher education who do office work, English is implicit, we see that even for entry-level or blue-collar jobs, it is increasingly often required, even if, in these cases, candidates are not expected to be fluent,” says Roxana Drăghici, Head of Sales at eJobs, the largest online recruitment platform in Romania.

Less common languages, such as Hungarian, Dutch, Turkish, Portuguese, Greek, or Slovak are most often sought for sectors such as call center/BPO or tourism. In these cases, candidates are sought for customer support positions offered to clients from other countries.

“In these cases, knowledge of these foreign languages, considered exotic, is not a competitive advantage but a mandatory condition for employment. Moreover, employees in these positions have salaries approximately 20%–30% higher than the average in the field of RON 3,500 (EUR 700),” explains Roxana Drăghici.

As for candidates, the largest pool of available options still comes from English speakers, who registered 2.3 million applications this year. Roughly 85,000 applications went to jobs that required German, 66,000 for Italian, and 55,000 for French.

Spanish and Hungarian are two other languages that managed to attract over 25,000 applications, while for languages such as Russian, Polish, Turkish, Bulgarian, Dutch, or Turkish, the number of applications ranges between 3,000 and 10,000 from the beginning of the year until now.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fizkes | Dreamstime.com)