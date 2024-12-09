The small center party REPER called on Romanian president Klaus Iohannis to declassify information related to the parliamentary elections, similar to the disclosures concerning the presidential elections, given public information about the interference of multiple state actors in Romania's democratic process.

The call comes after Romania’s top court ordered the presidential elections to restart from scratch due to Russian involvement in the electoral process.

According to a press release issued on Sunday by REPER, "there are all the premises for the fairness of the entire electoral process to be compromised," considering the context of cyber warfare and the associated risks to national security, similar to the presidential elections.

The party also alleges possible connections between certain political parties and pro-Russian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu.

REPER is requesting access to this information, which it describes as "of utmost public interest," including details concerning the Young People's Party, or POT, mentioned in the documents declassified by the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT).

"We cannot afford not to know the full truth. A state where Romanian voters are deprived of essential information about external or internal influences that may have affected the electoral process is not a democratic state. We demand maximum transparency and urgent clarifications, as well as the collection of additional information from CSAT to ensure that the citizens' vote has not been compromised,” said REPER co-president Ramona Strugariu.

Dragoș Pîslaru, co-president of REPER, emphasized that Romania cannot afford uncertainties regarding the integrity of the electoral process.

"It is our duty to defend democracy and the fundamental right of Romanians to vote under fair conditions. We call for the declassification of all relevant information and the implementation of firm measures to prevent any breach of the electoral process's integrity. Romania cannot afford uncertainties in this regard," Pîslaru stated.

SENS, a formation supported by progressive MEP Nicu Ștefănuță, also announced on Friday that it had filed a complaint with BEC requesting both a recount of votes in certain constituencies and the annulment of the parliamentary elections for electoral fraud, strictly formulated in relation to the POT party.

The final results of the 2024 parliamentary elections were transmitted on Saturday, December 7, by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), after rejecting all requests to annul the parliamentary elections as well.

The final ranking has the Social Democratic Party in first place, with around 22% of votes, followed by far-right party AUR (18%), the National Liberal Party (14%), reformist Union Save Romania party (12%) and two far-right parties, SOS Romania and POT, with 7 and 6% of votes respectively. The latter two entered the Parliament for the first time, bringing the far-right, Eurosceptic bloc to over 30%. To counter them, PSD, PNL, USR, and UDMR (6%) announced a pro-Western coalition in the Parliament.

(Photo source: Partidul Reper on Facebook)