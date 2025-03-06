Energy

Romania's RenewAcad plans EUR 10 mln factory to produce equipment for green energy industry

06 March 2025

RenewAcad, a certified training center in the field of renewable energy sources operated by Wind Power Energy, launched on March 5 in Petrila (Hunedoara County) the project of an assembly plant for components of equipment in the renewable energy industry. 

The project will involve investments of approximately EUR 10 million and will be financed under the EU's Just Transition Program because it is developed in a traditional coal mining region hit by decarbonization policies.

The factory will generate over 50 jobs, helping socio-economically the energy transition of the Jiu Valley, which is in a complex process of economic transformation.

The factory will be built on the former industrial platform of the Petrila coal mine and will produce components for energy storage batteries, robots for cleaning photovoltaic panels, and equipment for environmental monitoring.

"We want this factory to be the core of a wider industrial ecosystem. In this regard, we plan to build a 20MWh energy storage battery in the vicinity of the factory, using locally produced components," said Sebastian Enache, Managing Partner of Wind Power Energy, at the launch event.

RenewAcad is the brand under which Wind Power Energy has built the largest network of renewable energy training centers in Romania. The network currently has four locations in Constanta, Bucharest, Petroșani, and Rovinari.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

