Remus Vulpescu takes over from Adrian Tănase as CEO of Bucharest Stock Exchange

Remus Vulpescu became CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Tuesday, July 1, taking over from Adrian Tănase as the stock exchange grapples with a market dominated by government bonds.

Vulpescu, 53, is a graduate in political and legal sciences from the University of Bucharest and holder of an EMBA obtained in 2017. He has held positions in academia and public administration and is a member of several professional associations in the field of capital markets.

The head of the Control Body under former Social Democratic prime minister Victor Ponta and honorary adviser to prime minister Mihai Tudose, also a Social Democrat, Vulpescu brings expertise in corporate governance, legal matters, and state shareholding management to the capital market operator.

He also has vast experience in the management of state-owned enterprises. He chaired the board of hydropower group Hidroelectrica, and served as interim administrator of Nuclearelectrica, the state-owned company that operates the Cernavodă nuclear power plant. He was also general director of Romaero and a board member of Cupru Min SA. Moreover, Vulpescu served as administrator at Rompetrol and Transgaz.

Vulpescu received approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority, or ASF, on June 20, 2025, for the role of CEO of BVB, a listed entity with a capitalization of RON 335 million (EUR 66 million). His four-year term begins at a time when there is increasing discussion about the potential additional listings of state-owned companies, according to Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)