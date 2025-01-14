Expert warns far-right may win Romania's presidential elections unless traditional parties find common grounds

The Romanian far-right electorate accounts for less than 40%, but two of its candidates may make it to the second round of the presidential elections if the "traditional parties" fail to provide a coherent alternative – the rector of the Political Sciences School in Bucharest (SNSPA), Remus Pricopie, commented, mentioning "several polls that he consulted."

Romania is "still in a risky situation, under hybrid attack, which, this time, builds on the weakness of some politicians without the capacity to analyze and understand what is happening," Pricopie added, as reported by G4media.ro.

In a Facebook post, Remus Pricopie said that based on several opinion polls, carried out both traditionally and online, he can rule out alarming projections such as a 40% support for ultranationalist candidate Calin Georgescu. "But the polls are not too optimistic either," he added.

Pricopie warned that the ruling coalition's joint candidate (if any) may not make it to the second round despite the (fragile) majority enjoyed by the three parties in Parliament.

"The transfer of votes from Social Democrats (PSD), Liberals (PNL), and Hungarian party UDMR to the 'common candidate' will not be achieved easily, not in any way and not by itself, as was initially estimated. There is a real risk that this common candidate will not reach the second round," the SNSPA rector argued.

