Proptech platform rentnbuy adds property sales in Romania

Romanian proptech company Rentnbuy has launched a property sales section on its digital platform, expanding its services beyond rentals as part of its plan to simplify real estate transactions between owners and buyers. The startup, which entered the market in mid-2025, says it aims to make the sales process more transparent and secure through verified listings and direct communication between users.

The new function comes as Romania’s housing market continues to grow, with more than 169,000 residential transactions recorded last year and prices up by nearly 10%, according to public data.

“Expanding into sales positions us in a new league of European proptech,” said Alex Kis, co-founder and CEO of rentnbuy. “In a European market where most solutions focus on traditional listings or hybrid models with agents, we differentiate ourselves through a 100% direct owner-to-buyer approach, powered by AI and end-to-end digital processes. This expansion shows that Romania can be a ground for innovation in proptech and a regional benchmark for how technology can reshape real estate transactions at scale.”

According to the company, Romania’s residential sales market exceeded RON 127.7 billion in 2024 but remains marked by issues such as duplicate listings, fake ads, and data scraping.

rentnbuy says it verifies each listing and marks those supported by official documents as “verified property.” Contact details are shared only after owners approve requests from interested buyers.

Property owners can list and verify their apartments through the platform, after which they can be viewed by potential buyers who can express interest directly. Once both sides agree to make contact, they can arrange viewings and negotiate the sale.

The platform also uses an AI-based system called REVA to suggest listings that match users’ preferences and search history.

In the first few days after launching property sales, rentnbuy said more than 100 listings were added to the platform. The company expects user numbers to continue rising, building on its rental segment, which already includes about 5,000 listed properties.

rentnbuy entered the Romanian market in the summer of 2025 with a pre-seed investment of EUR 550,000 and a valuation of more than EUR 5 million. It is backed by Plug and Play, a global innovation platform known for early investments in companies such as Dropbox, PayPal, and N26.

The founding team includes CEO Alex Kis, CTO Valentin Buzea, and COO Alina Ceban.

