Real Estate

Startup rentnbuy launches in Romania after EUR 550,000 round, connecting landlords and tenants

26 August 2025

Romanian startup rentnbuy.com, a proptech platform connecting tenants and landlords, has officially launched on the local market after securing a EUR 550,000 pre-seed investment at a valuation of more than EUR 5 million. The company said it plans rapid expansion across Central and Eastern Europe, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The platform, which eliminates traditional brokerage commissions by allowing direct interaction between renters and property owners, recorded more than 150,000 visits during its testing phase, with listings in major Romanian cities including Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Timișoara.

“Our goal is to offer an alternative to the outdated and inefficient brokerage system,” said co-founder and CEO Alex Kis. “rentnbuy gives control back to landlords and tenants, removing barriers and creating a fairer, more transparent digital real estate market.”

Kis, who previously helped raise over USD 350 million in international markets, leads a management team with experience at McKinsey, Y Combinator-backed ventures, JP Morgan, and Jane Street.

The startup has been recognized in the Top 10 Vestbee ranking of early-stage companies in Central and Eastern Europe and was also selected for the Google for Startups Growth Program.

rentnbuy said it is working on introducing advanced AI tools, developing analytics features, and building a fully digital rental ecosystem as part of its next growth stage.

(Photo source: Napong Rattanaraktiya/Dreamstime.com)

