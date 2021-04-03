Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:23
People

German construction materials producer Rehau appoints new GM in Romania

04 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German construction materials manufacturer Rehau has appointed a new Country Manager in Romania to replace Alessandro Hillebrand, who will be responsible for new projects in Southern Europe, in addition to his tasks as Country Manager Italy.

Rehau's new manager in Romania is Alexandru Oprea, with 17 years of experience in the company. Oprea started his career at Rehau Romania in 2004, shortly after graduating from the Technical University of Constructions in Bucharest.

In 2010 he took over the position of Sales Director Bucharest and Bacau for Rehau Romania's Installations division and quickly advanced to the position of National Sales Director of the entire division in 2011. In 2015, he took over the responsibilities of the Installations division for Rehau Bulgaria.

He has also been a member of the Administrative Board of REHAU Romania since 2018, and, in the last year, he served as Deputy Country Manager. 

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:23
People

German construction materials producer Rehau appoints new GM in Romania

04 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German construction materials manufacturer Rehau has appointed a new Country Manager in Romania to replace Alessandro Hillebrand, who will be responsible for new projects in Southern Europe, in addition to his tasks as Country Manager Italy.

Rehau's new manager in Romania is Alexandru Oprea, with 17 years of experience in the company. Oprea started his career at Rehau Romania in 2004, shortly after graduating from the Technical University of Constructions in Bucharest.

In 2010 he took over the position of Sales Director Bucharest and Bacau for Rehau Romania's Installations division and quickly advanced to the position of National Sales Director of the entire division in 2011. In 2015, he took over the responsibilities of the Installations division for Rehau Bulgaria.

He has also been a member of the Administrative Board of REHAU Romania since 2018, and, in the last year, he served as Deputy Country Manager. 

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption