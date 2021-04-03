German construction materials producer Rehau appoints new GM in Romania

German construction materials manufacturer Rehau has appointed a new Country Manager in Romania to replace Alessandro Hillebrand, who will be responsible for new projects in Southern Europe, in addition to his tasks as Country Manager Italy.

Rehau's new manager in Romania is Alexandru Oprea, with 17 years of experience in the company. Oprea started his career at Rehau Romania in 2004, shortly after graduating from the Technical University of Constructions in Bucharest.

In 2010 he took over the position of Sales Director Bucharest and Bacau for Rehau Romania's Installations division and quickly advanced to the position of National Sales Director of the entire division in 2011. In 2015, he took over the responsibilities of the Installations division for Rehau Bulgaria.

He has also been a member of the Administrative Board of REHAU Romania since 2018, and, in the last year, he served as Deputy Country Manager.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

