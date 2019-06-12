Romania Insider
Real Estate
Regus opens flexible office space in southern Bucharest
06 December 2019
Flexible office space provider Regus has opened a new center in Southern Bucharest, in the Sun Business Center project, located within Sun Plaza shopping center.

The decision was aimed at meeting the demand for flexible spaces from companies based in Northern Bucharest aiming to provide an alternative to their employees living in the city’s southern area, who represent about half of their total staff.

The center covers an area of 1,050 sqm and was opened to the public this year in May, offering both individual offices with natural light, as well as an extended coworking space, phone booth for quiet phone calls and meeting rooms.

"Almost six months after the opening, we are pleased to see that Sun Regus Center attracts companies from the northern area as well as businesses within the vicinity of the project. We have clients whose activity requires their presence in the south and who were expecting a modern class A services included space in this part of the city,” said Ramona Predescu (Iacob), Country Manager IWG (International Workspace Group), the company that owns the Regus and Spaces flexible office brands.

Real estate consultancy firm CBRE advised Regus in this project. CBRE has assisted IWG in leasing about 15,000 sqm in Romania for the Regus and Spaces brands.

