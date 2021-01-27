Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/27/2021 - 08:11
Business

Regulator slaps EUR 0.79 mln fines on biggest Romanian insurer’s management

27 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) sanctioned the Management Board and Supervisory Board members of City Insurance, the largest local insurer by revenue, with fines totaling almost RON 3.8 million (EUR 790 mln).

ASF said the company failed to send the documents it requested.

Earlier this year, the regulator also fined the company RON 450,000 (EUR 92,000) due to delays in paying compensations related to mandatory car insurance (RCA) contracts.

Renato Szilagyi, President of the Management Board of City Insurance, received the highest fine - RON 530,000. At the same time, Vice President Barbu Mircea Buzerea, and Board member Spyridon Stavros Mavrogalos Fotis will pay RON 500,000 each.

The members of the Supervisory Board, namely Browne Woodthorpe Robert (Chairman), Rossler Max Walted, (Vice-Chairman), Pascale Cristian, Arampova Aelita, Papanikolau Epameinondas (members), were fined RON 450,000 each.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/15/2021 - 08:08
15 January 2021
Business
Regulator slaps fines on two RO insurers for late payment of compensations
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/27/2021 - 08:11
Business

Regulator slaps EUR 0.79 mln fines on biggest Romanian insurer’s management

27 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) sanctioned the Management Board and Supervisory Board members of City Insurance, the largest local insurer by revenue, with fines totaling almost RON 3.8 million (EUR 790 mln).

ASF said the company failed to send the documents it requested.

Earlier this year, the regulator also fined the company RON 450,000 (EUR 92,000) due to delays in paying compensations related to mandatory car insurance (RCA) contracts.

Renato Szilagyi, President of the Management Board of City Insurance, received the highest fine - RON 530,000. At the same time, Vice President Barbu Mircea Buzerea, and Board member Spyridon Stavros Mavrogalos Fotis will pay RON 500,000 each.

The members of the Supervisory Board, namely Browne Woodthorpe Robert (Chairman), Rossler Max Walted, (Vice-Chairman), Pascale Cristian, Arampova Aelita, Papanikolau Epameinondas (members), were fined RON 450,000 each.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/15/2021 - 08:08
15 January 2021
Business
Regulator slaps fines on two RO insurers for late payment of compensations
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market