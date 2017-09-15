20th Century Fox wants to register FOX+ brand in Romania

The US Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation wants to register the FOX+ brand at the Romanian State Office for Inventions and Trademarks (OSIM), reports Economica.net.

FOX+ is a live or on-demand video streaming service that provides movies, series or shows in the FOX network to users. The brand will be protected for 10 years in Romania if OSIM agrees with the request of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. The US firm submitted the request at the end of August via the company Petosevic Romania.

Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa has recently announced it will launch FOX+ in Germany on October 4. Germany is the seventh European market where the service makes its entrance after France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Greece.

[email protected]

(photo source: FOX+ on Facebook)