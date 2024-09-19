Romania’s private rail operator Regio Călători introduces card payment directly on the train

Private rail passenger operator Regio Călători introduced the card payment option directly on the train, a service previously available only at ticket counters. Thus, passengers can buy tickets from the train staff and pay by card.

In 2023, the company processed over 300,000 cash ticket transactions monthly.

LIFE IS HARD (LIH), in partnership with Raiffeisen Bank Romania, has designed and rolled out the new payment system across all 20 routes operated by Regio Călători in Romania.

“The ability to pay for tickets by card onboard was a highly anticipated feature for our passengers. Many prefer cashless travel, opting for modern digital payment methods. This new solution helps us reduce cash handling, simplify operations, and improve the safety of our staff, who will no longer need to carry large sums of money,” said Angela Moldovan, Head of Operations, Ticketing, and Customer Relations at Regio Călători.

Regio Călători’s conductors have a single smartphone-like device that integrates both the banking and ticketing applications. To process card payments, conductors select the train and ticket type, and the customer can complete the transaction by tapping their card or digital wallet on the device.

With over 3.7 million cash transactions last year, 100 locomotives and electric trains, and 45 local destinations, Regio Călători is one of Romania’s leading private rail passenger operators. The company runs more than 250 daily train routes across Banat, Moldova, Muntenia, and Transylvania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)