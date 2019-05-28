Romanian healthcare chain Regina Maria takes over hospital in Timisoara

Romanian private healthcare chain Regina Maria announced it added to its portfolio the largest multidisciplinary hospital in western Romania, located in Timisoara.

Première Hospital has an integrated ambulatory, own medical analysis laboratory, and an advanced medical imaging center adequately equipped to perform magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT). The hospital has an area of 5,300 square meters, a capacity of 134 beds, six surgery rooms plus a birth room. Over 2,500 surgeries and 1,400 births take place here each year. The company now has about 300 employees and collaborators, and in 2018 it had a turnover of EUR 7 million.

Regina Maria boasts EUR 150 million in revenues and an operating profit of around EUR 25 million. The company operates a network of clinics, hospitals and test labs in the country with over 5,500 employees.

Polish investment fund Mid Europa seeks a buyer for Romanian private healthcare chain Regina Maria, according to sources in the financial market. Mid Europa Partners bought the Regina Maria network in 2015 for over EUR 100 million.

Law firm Filip&Company assisted Regina Maria and EY in this transaction while the sellers were advised by BrinkThink Management and D&B David and Baias.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)