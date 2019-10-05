Medical services provider Regina Maria takes over imaging center in Constanta

Regina Maria, the second-largest private healthcare provider in Romania, took over the Pozimed medical imaging center in Constanta.

Pozimed reported a turnover of RON 18 million (EUR 4 mln) in 2017 when it fell into the red with RON 0.3 million (EUR 64,000) losses after making a small profit one year earlier.

Pozimed runs two imaging centers, a laboratory, and a polyclinic. It works under a contract with the public health insurance house. Medical imaging services offered by Pozimed Medical Center include interventional radiology, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography examinations, osteodensitometry, 3D mammography with tomosynthesis, radiography, and ultrasound.

“We entered the medical market in Constanta 10 years ago, and during this time we have continued to grow. We opened in 2015 the Delfinariu Polyclinic, the only unit in the region with 24/7 pediatrics medical services, and in 2017 we took over the Gastromond Center,” said Fady Chreih, CEO of Regina Maria.

Regina Maria has over 48,000 patients and more than 8,000 subscribers in Constanta.

