Romanian healthcare service provider Regina Maria buys more regional players

Healthcare service provider Regina Maria, which operates the second largest network on the Romanian private healthcare market, announced the takeover of the Gastro Center clinic in Craiova and Biostandard laboratories active in Bihor and Maramureş counties.

Gastro Center Clinic has 17 doctors who provide medical services in the specialties gastroenterology, proctology, pneumology, cardiology and internal medicine.

Biostandard has three laboratories in Oradea, Baia Mare and Beiuș, and four collection points, three of them in Oradea and one in Sighetu Marmatiei.

The health network Regina Maria has over 6,000 employees and collaborators in 64 medical centers in the country.

