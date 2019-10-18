Regina Maria completes the acquisition of Premiere Hospital in Timisoara

Regina Maria, the second-biggest private healthcare services provider in Romania, has completed the acquisition of the Premiere Hospital in Timisoara, the biggest private hospital in Western Romania.

The company announced the transaction in March and the Competition Council recently approved the deal.

Through this transaction, Regina Maria consolidates its position on the private medical services market in Timisoara, where it also took over the Dr. Bîrsășteanu and Telescan radio imaging centers at the beginning of this year.

“Four years after opening the first Regina Maria medical unit in Timisoara, we are delighted to expand the high-quality services together the Premiere Hospital team. We are now offering complex medical services to our subscribers and patients in Western Romania and we firmly commit to continue developing the services we offer in this part of the country,” said Fady Chreih, CEO of Regina Maria.

The Premiere Hospital has an integrated outpatient center, its own test laboratory and an imaging center with MRI and CT. The hospital has an area of 5,300 sqm and a capacity of 134 beds, with six operating rooms and a maternity block. It performs over 2,500 surgeries and 1,400 births every year. The company has 300 employees and recorded a turnover of EUR 7 mln in 2018.

Regina Maria currently has 40,000 subscribers in Timisoara, where it also has five imaging centers and four medical clinics.

(Photo source: Regina Maria)