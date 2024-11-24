Politics

Turnout at referendum on Bucharest budget, urban planning decisions meets validation threshold

24 November 2024

The voter turnout at the Bucharest referendum has reached and exceeded the validation threshold as 37% of the city residents with a right to vote had cast their ballot by 19:00, according to data from the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

A minimum of 30% of voters needed to cast their option in order for the referendum to be validated. Of the votes cast, 25% need to be valid ones.

The referendum was called by general mayor Nicușor Dan, who was reelected for a second mandate this spring.

The voters are asked to answer two questions proposed by the mayor concerning how the city budget is divided between the General City Hall and the District City Halls and who should have the last say on the issuance of building permits in the city. A third question, added at the initiative of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), refers to measures to counteract drug use in schools.

Bucharest residents need to answer the following questions:

Should the general mayor issue all building permits for the city’s entire administrative territory?

Should the Bucharest General Council approve the distribution of the collected local taxes between the General City Hall and the District City Halls?

⁠Should the Bucharest City Hall fund and implement a health education and drug prevention program in all Bucharest schools?

Currently both the general and the district administrations issue building permits, while the collected local taxes go towards the budget of the District City Halls.

The referendum takes place on the same day as the first round of the presidential elections.

(Photo: Alexandra Pandrea/ Inquam Photos)

1

