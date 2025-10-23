Romanian real estate developer Redport appoints Sorin Ioan Blaga as CCO

Developer Redport has appointed Sorin Ioan Blaga as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). His mandate will focus on coordinating the company’s commercial strategy, defining and implementing marketing and sales directions for current and upcoming projects, and strengthening relationships with strategic partners and investors.

In recent years, Blaga has served as CEO of Liebrecht & wooD Romania, managing real estate developments with a combined value of several hundred million euros, and as COO & Co-CEO of The Concept Group, a player in residential sales and marketing services.

Throughout his career, he has held top management positions at Philip Morris International, Rompetrol Group, and Adevărul Holding.

He studied at the Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași and holds an MBA and Management diplomas from The Open University Business School, Milton Keynes, UK. Alongside his executive work, he has been an associate lecturer at the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration – Bucharest (SNSPA) and an academic tutor at The Open University Business School.

Redport is a group of companies specializing in construction, investment, development, and real estate project management. Founded in 2016 by Cosmin Savu-Cristescu, the Redport brand recorded revenues exceeding RON 200 million in 2024.

The company owns land in Bucharest's Străulești–Petrom City area, where it plans to develop approximately 2,000 apartments and 20,000 sqm of commercial space over the next five years. Its current portfolio includes landmark projects such as The Level Apartments, Infinity Nord, and, more recently, Vitality Est, developed in partnership with businessman Dan Șucu.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)