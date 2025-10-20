Romanian Bogdan Putinică appointed to lead global agentic AI company Wonderful across 29 countries

Romanian technology executive Bogdan Putinică has been appointed Executive General Manager at Wonderful, a fast-growing global company specializing in agentic AI solutions for customer service. In his new role, he will oversee operations across 29 countries in Central and South-Eastern Europe and the CIS, the company announced.

Putinicǎ will lead the company’s accelerated expansion and drive the adoption of AI technology in the customer service operations market, which represents an estimated 1% of global GDP.

The Romanian leader steps into this position following the completion of his mandate as General Manager of Microsoft in the EURA region, where he led digital transformation initiatives across 17 countries in Europe and Asia.

“This step feels both new and familiar. New, because AI has entered a decisive phase - it’s no longer a vision on slides but a driver of growth and transformation. Familiar, because at heart, I’ve always been drawn to building things from the ground up - teams, ecosystems, and ideas that grow into meaningful impact,” said Bogdan Putinică.

“At Wonderful, we’re doing exactly that: redefining how organizations interact with customers through advanced AI agents that understand language, intent, and emotion - across any channel, in any market. With the right technology, what used to be customer service becomes customer intelligence – a faster, more human experience, and available in every language. The potential in this region is exceptional,” he added.

Wonderful’s technology enables enterprises to deploy AI agents capable of managing natural voice and text interactions in multiple languages - including native-level Romanian - across voice, chat, and email. These systems improve customer experience, reduce waiting times, and boost satisfaction scores, while maintaining full compliance with major regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, the EU AI Act, DORA, SOC2, and NIS2, the company said.

Bogdan Putinică founded the software company IP Devel in 2000 - one of Romania’s fastest-growing tech start-ups, which went through two major transactions: a partial acquisition by Adecco IT in 2006 and full acquisition by Swedish software and services group Enea in 2008. He then held executive leadership positions at Enea, and in 2021 was appointed Country General Manager of Microsoft Romania, where he led national digital transformation initiatives, including the adoption of AI solutions and the implementation of the governmental cloud.

“He brings extensive expertise across multiple business domains and is recognized for his ability to build high-performing teams, drive innovation, and deliver results in dynamic and complex markets,” reads the press release.

The regions under his leadership cover 29 countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic, the Baltic States, Romania, Greece, the Adriatic countries, Moldova, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and others.

Founded in early 2025 by Bar Winkler (CEO) and Roey Lalazar (CTO), Wonderful builds and manages AI agents that operate across multiple communication channels and cultural contexts. The company recently raised USD 34 million in seed funding led by Index Ventures, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners and Vine Ventures, to fuel its global growth.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)