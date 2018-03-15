The rangers of Romania’s Apuseni Natural Park have managed in the past few days to capture videos of two red deer stags.

The animals were spotted during the rangers’ usual monitoring actions in the natural park’s forests. The videos were shared on the Facebook page of the Apuseni Natural Park.

The red deer (Cervus elaphus) is an herbivore adapted to mountain areas with extensive forests that provide the conditions for a quiet environment, shelter and food. However, it can also be found in hill areas. They live for up to 18-20 years and can reach a weight of up to 300 kilograms.

In January this year, employees of Romanian forest management company Romsilva also managed to capture a video of four curious red deer stags.

