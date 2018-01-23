Employees of Romanian forest management company Romsilva have managed to capture a video of four curious red deer stags.

The employees were patrolling a state forest in Caras-Severin county when the four animals approached them. Romsilva shared the video on its Facebook page.

The red deer (Cervus elaphus) is an herbivore adapted to mountain areas with extensive forests that provide the conditions for a quiet environment, shelter and food. However, it can also be found in hill areas. They live for up to 18-20 years and can reach a weight of up to 300 kilograms.

Rare sighting in Romania: Lynx filmed in Piatra Craiului Mountains

Wolf pack caught on camera in Romania’s Piatra Craiului Mountains

Irina Marica, [email protected]