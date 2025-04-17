Recently recovered Dacian gold bracelet on display at Romania’s National History Museum

A Dacian gold bracelet dating back to the mid-1st century BC is now on display at the National History Museum of Romania, following its recent recovery by Romanian judicial authorities at the end of 2024. The artifact, part of a treasure discovered near the archaeological site of Sarmizegetusa Regia, had been trafficked illegally before being brought back to the country.

This is the 14th known bracelet from a group of spiral-shaped gold bracelets looted from the Dacian fortresses in the Orăștie Mountains.

“The story of these gold bracelets has stirred the imagination of many looters who have ravaged the Dacian fortresses, and we hope the legislation will be improved so that this no longer continues, because such looting is extremely harmful - it deprives us of the most important part: their contextual story, which can only be reconstructed through archaeological research, not through police or prosecutor investigations,” said Ovidiu Ţentea, interim director of the museum, as quoted by Radio România Actualitați.

The newly returned piece shares the same technical and stylistic features as the other known Dacian bracelets.

According to the museum, starting Thursday, April 17, the Dacian gold bracelet will be part of the "Historical Treasury" exhibition.

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul Național de Istorie a României)