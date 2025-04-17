Culture

Recently recovered Dacian gold bracelet on display at Romania’s National History Museum

17 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Dacian gold bracelet dating back to the mid-1st century BC is now on display at the National History Museum of Romania, following its recent recovery by Romanian judicial authorities at the end of 2024. The artifact, part of a treasure discovered near the archaeological site of Sarmizegetusa Regia, had been trafficked illegally before being brought back to the country.

This is the 14th known bracelet from a group of spiral-shaped gold bracelets looted from the Dacian fortresses in the Orăștie Mountains.

“The story of these gold bracelets has stirred the imagination of many looters who have ravaged the Dacian fortresses, and we hope the legislation will be improved so that this no longer continues, because such looting is extremely harmful - it deprives us of the most important part: their contextual story, which can only be reconstructed through archaeological research, not through police or prosecutor investigations,” said Ovidiu Ţentea, interim director of the museum, as quoted by Radio România Actualitați.

The newly returned piece shares the same technical and stylistic features as the other known Dacian bracelets.

According to the museum, starting Thursday, April 17, the Dacian gold bracelet will be part of the "Historical Treasury" exhibition.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul Național de Istorie a României)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Culture

Recently recovered Dacian gold bracelet on display at Romania’s National History Museum

17 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Dacian gold bracelet dating back to the mid-1st century BC is now on display at the National History Museum of Romania, following its recent recovery by Romanian judicial authorities at the end of 2024. The artifact, part of a treasure discovered near the archaeological site of Sarmizegetusa Regia, had been trafficked illegally before being brought back to the country.

This is the 14th known bracelet from a group of spiral-shaped gold bracelets looted from the Dacian fortresses in the Orăștie Mountains.

“The story of these gold bracelets has stirred the imagination of many looters who have ravaged the Dacian fortresses, and we hope the legislation will be improved so that this no longer continues, because such looting is extremely harmful - it deprives us of the most important part: their contextual story, which can only be reconstructed through archaeological research, not through police or prosecutor investigations,” said Ovidiu Ţentea, interim director of the museum, as quoted by Radio România Actualitați.

The newly returned piece shares the same technical and stylistic features as the other known Dacian bracelets.

According to the museum, starting Thursday, April 17, the Dacian gold bracelet will be part of the "Historical Treasury" exhibition.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul Național de Istorie a României)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 April 2025
Justice
BBC: Romanian-born Tesla whistleblower scores legal victory against Elon Musk
17 April 2025
Transport
Romania’s automobile production down 11.2% y/y in Q1
17 April 2025
Culture
Recently recovered Dacian gold bracelet on display at Romania’s National History Museum
17 April 2025
Environment
'An advantage for nature and communities': Conservation Carpathia eyes vulture return, builds for ecotourism at planned national park in Romania's Făgăraş Mountains
17 April 2025
Defense
Around 4,000 troops to take part in NATO’s Dacian Spring 2025 military exercise in Romania
16 April 2025
Romanians abroad
Roughly 24% of Romanians lived abroad in 2024, according to Alpha Bank analysis
16 April 2025
Transport
Chinese car company Chery to enter Romanian market in July
16 April 2025
Society
Holy Light brought from Jerusalem to Romania this weekend for Easter