Media investigation pours cold water on military actions of Liberal presidential candidate in Romania

06 September 2024

Investigative platform Recorder published a report about the activity of Nicolae Ciucă, the Liberal Party's presidential candidate, during his 2004 mission in Iraq when he was an army general, leading to the conclusion that the heroic actions highlighted in his presidential campaign are rather exaggerated.

The investigation, including statements of Romanian and foreign staff directly involved in the military action, revealed that the Romanian military was not directly involved in the fighting, but was only active in the Suq al Shuyukh area, outside the city of Nassiriya.

The investigation comes in the context in which Nicolae Ciucă is expected to release a book that will include information about the period spent in Iraq (2004).

Ciucă responded to the investigation, saying he did not want to discuss the topic.

Regarding the words of military police officer Roberto Cremene, who said that Nicolae Ciucă refused to come to the aid of the military police who were fighting in Nassiriya and who were caught in an ambush, the Liberal leader said that "he had no way of knowing which are the rules of engagement and how the mission is carried out," Euronews Romania reported.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

