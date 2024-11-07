Record participation in SkyRun2024: 780 people run up the stairs for a good cause

News from Companies

780 participants are taking part in SkyRun 2024, the stair-running competition organised by SkyTower Bucharest. All funds raised from participation fees will be donated to four charities. Part of the "Sky's the Limit" annual competition program, the event will take place on Saturday, November 9th, starting at 10:30 a.m., at SkyTower, the tallest building in Romania.

SkyRun 2024: record number of participants and children-dedicated categories

This year’s edition has set a record number of participants, compared to last year, when 600 runners registered for the renowned charitable race.

Although initially SkyRun 2024 was announced and planned for 700 participants, due to high demand, the available spots were increased by 80. As a result, 780 runners, both adults and children, will line up at the start this Saturday to compete in 22 subcategories for 66 trophies. Competitors will climb 620 steps to reach the finish line on the 31st floor, with an ascent of 108 metres.

"At the request of last year's runners, this year’s SkyRun has introduced a new feature: children aged 7 to 13 and teenagers aged 14 to 17 were able to register for the event. Through the FunSkyRun special category, the youngest participants up to 13 years old will have the opportunity to run alongside an adult in a non-competitive race focused on the joy of exercising together. Meanwhile, teenagers over 14 will be able to test their skills in an individual competition, divided into subcategories for boys and girls. We created these two specific categories because we wanted to create a race that was appropriate for each age group. Through this initiative, we aim not only to encourage sports from an early age, but also to associate it with fun and joy,” said Leo Forstner, Managing Director RPHI Romania, the company that owns SkyTower.

Entry fees to be donated to four charities

This year, all funds raised from participation fees for SkyRun2024 will be donated to four charitable organisations: Climb Again, Mia’s Children, SOS Children’s Villages, and Autism Voice. When registering for the race, each participant was able to choose which of the four organisations would receive the equivalent of their entry fee.

Climb Again Association is a non-profit organisation that operates indoor climbing centres where therapy and climbing sessions are organised for young people with different types of disabilities.

Mia’s Children Association is a non-profit organisation established and coordinated by Mrs. Mia Scarlat and active since 1998. Mia’s Children offers daily tutoring, care and counselling in carrying out instructional activities – educational, artistic, sporting, creative and socialising – to children and young people from disadvantaged social backgrounds, who are in a situation of major social risk. The association was based on the dream of saving children and young people from Bucharest and its surrounding areas who have experienced neglect, abandonment, or abuse.

SOS Children Villages Romania, with more than 30 years of activity in Romania, is a non-governmental organisation with the mission of providing a family to children without parental support and supporting and protecting those at risk of losing it.

Autism Voice Association, founded in 2008, is the first association specialised in the recovery of autistic children, which introduced in Romania the possibility of specialised ABA training for therapists.

SkyRun 2024 partners include Magnor, Tinmar, WorldClass, Penny, Life Dental Spa, plus media partners British Romanian Chamber of Commerce, Itsy Bitsy FM, Informateca and Pedagoteca.

About SkyTower

SkyTower Bucharest, owned by Raiffeisen Property Holding International (RPHI), stands 137 metres tall with 37 floors and a 60-metre underground structure for storage and parking. The tower is the first building in the world to receive SHORE PLATINUM certification, the first office building in Romania certified with LEED Platinum for Operations and Maintenance, while also holding the GOLD DGNB certification for sustainable buildings, evaluated by ÖGNI (Austrian Society for Sustainable Building Management).

SkyTower Bucharest is the first and currently the only building in Romania to become a member of the World Federation of Great Towers – WFGT. As a member of the World Federation of the Great Towers, SkyTower is recognized for its excellence and its iconic status.

In 2023, SkyTower Bucharest received two Romanian Property Awards: The Office Refurbishment Award and the Office Interior Award, highlighting the high-quality design and refurbishment of its common areas and interior office spaces.

During the 2024 Romanian Property Awards Gala, SkyTower Bucharest received the Sustainable Office Building Award and the Office Architecture Award, both emphasising the high quality of the tower’s design and operation facilities.

SkyTower offers tenants a range of facilities including a panoramic gourmet restaurant called NOR, a uniquely designed urban garden, the Cafelier specialty coffee bar and the SkyHub Events Centre featuring a medium size high-tech multifunctional auditorium.

