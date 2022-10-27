Royal Charity Concert raises EUR 160,000 for young talents in Romania

The 13th edition of the Royal Charity Concert in Bucharest raised total funds worth over EUR 160,000 in support of young talented artists with limited financial possibilities. The Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation organized the event at the Romanian Athenaeum on October 25.

Cellist Andrei Ioniță, soprano Diana Alexe and tenor George Vîrban shined on the Athenaeum stage, accompanied by the New Hope Orchestra conducted by David Crescenzi. The royal concert was doubled by an acclaimed visual art exhibition in the foyer, which included works created by current scholarship holders.

The funds raised at this year’s edition came from sponsors, donors and those who purchased tickets. Through the national Young Talents program, they will be used to support a new generation of musicians and visual artists, aged between 14 and 24, who come from families with modest incomes. The national selection for the 2023 edition is to be launched in November.

Over time, EUR 1.8 million worth of funds collected from sponsorships and donations have been invested in the artistic future of Romania. A total of 380 scholarships were awarded to talented young people at the beginning of their journey, who come from low-income families, and with the support of mentors and sustained promotion, they achieved extraordinary national and international performances.

Organized annually since 2008 by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, the Royal Charity Concert traditionally takes place on October 25, the birthday of King Michael I of Romania, founder of the Foundation, alongside His Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown.

(Photo source: the organizers; photo credit: Daniel Angelescu)