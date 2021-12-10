Over EUR 760,000 raised at Christmas Tree Festival charity auction in Romania

The 21st edition of the Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun) charity event in Romania raised total funds worth EUR 764,000 from auctioning 26 designer Christmas trees created especially for the event. The highest-selling tree was the one created by Omid Gannadi and Inside Academy - EUR 110,000 offered by Kaufland Romania.

The Christmas tree created by Ștefania Mircea and Save the Children was auctioned for EUR 82,000.

Other Christmas trees that sold for significant amounts at this year's edition of the charity event were People change the world. A biography of hope created by Iulia Totoianu with the support of Libris.ro - EUR 50,000 and the UNTOLD Christmas tree - EUR 50,000.

The charity auction, organized annually by Save the Children Romania, aims to raise funds for projects that would facilitate vulnerable children's access to education and quality medical services.

Total funds of over EUR 6.51 million were raised at the previous 20 editions of the Christmas Tree Festival, and 112,285 children from precarious social backgrounds were reintegrated socially and educationally.

(Photo source: Salvati Copiii)