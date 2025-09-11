Recommerce© and Xiaomi partner to launch Integrated Trade-In programs across Europe

News from Companies

Recommerce©, the leading European player in trade-in, refurbishment and resale of consumer electronics, and Xiaomi, a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things ("IoT") platform at its core, announce a strategic partnership for the deployment of integrated trade-in programs across Europe and enhance consumer’s purchasing power while reducing e-waste generation.

Started in May, this partnership will integrate trade-in options into the product pages of Xiaomi devices, and therefore directly into the customer journey. This new program will allow consumers to benefit from a simplified and seamless trade-in solution when purchasing a new device. On the product page, the consumer is directly proposed to trade in a used device. In a few steps, after informing about its used product’s characteristics and condition, the consumer will be offered an estimated trade-in price, which will be paid out once the device has been inspected by Recommerce.

The program is currently rolling out in 12 key European countries: France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Romania, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic and the rollout is underway in Hungary, reflecting both companies' shared ambition to foster more sustainable and circular consumption.

This partnership is all the more significant as it unites Recommerce with a strong player in the European market and a brand that consumers are increasingly turning to. In Q2 2025, Xiaomi global smartphone shipments reached 42.4 million units, achieving YoY growth for eight consecutive quarters. This collaboration strengthens Xiaomi's presence among consumers and illustrates Recommerce's commitment to supporting market leaders in their sustainable initiatives.

"We are thrilled to partner with Xiaomi to offer European consumers a seamless and integrated trade-in solution. This program perfectly aligns with our mission to promote the circular economy and make device trade-in a simpler and more beneficial habit for everyone." says Augustin Becquet, CEO at Recommerce.

This partnership is set to redefine Xiaomi customers’ purchasing experience in Europe, offering them a sustainable and convenient option for their old devices, while solidifying Recommerce's position as a strategic partner for leading tech brands.

About Recommerce Group

RECOMMERCE GROUP is the European pioneer in the refurbishment of high-tech products, particularly smartphones. Founded in 2009, Recommerce buys used equipment, offers software and application trade-in solutions to retailers, individuals and companies, and refurbishes and resells refurbished equipment, including smartphones and games consoles. The company distributes its refurbished products under the “Recommerce©” brand name, and sells them on www.recommerce.com as well as in many European countries via distributors and telecom operators. As part of its commitment to the circular and responsible economy, the company promotes the trade-in and reuse of equipment through the application of artificial intelligence technologies applied to the industrial sector. Founded by Pierre-Etienne Roinat, Benoit Varin, Cédric Maucourt and Antoine Jeanjean, Recommerce has become one of Europe’s leaders in the trade-in, refurbishment and resale of high-tech products, and currently has over 200 employees in Europe. Recommerce is certified ISO 14001, ISO 9001, ISO 27001 by DNV and is labelled RecQ - Quality Refurbishment, the first European label certifying the quality of the end product by DEKRA Certification, as well as rated Gold by Ecovadis for its CSR policy.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The Company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. In June 2025, the MAU reached approximately 731.2 million (including smartphones and tablets) globally. The Company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached approximately 989.1 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of June 30, 2025. In October 2023, Xiaomi upgraded its strategy to “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem, seamlessly merges personal devices, smart home products, and cars. Xiaomi always centers on humanity and is committed to providing comprehensive, better connected experiences. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In July 2025, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the seventh year in a row, ranking 297th.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

*This is a Press release.