Local medtech startup Recomedica aims to raise EUR 300,000 on SeedBlink

Recomedica, a Romanian startup that offers guiding and online medical assistance, aims to draw EUR 300,000 from local investors through an equity crowdfunding campaign on SeedBlink, Profit.ro reported.

The company’s valuation in this offer is EUR 3.5 million.

With this new financing round, Recomedica’s founders aim to develop a mobile app – Recomedica PRO – and launch their services internationally.

Recomedica is an online medical platform that links patients and medical services providers. It allows users to access online medical consultations and schedule specialty test.

The startup was founded by local entrepreneurs Eduard Andrei Cioroaga and Mihail Subtirelu two years ago. It drew a private investment of EUR 25,000 at the end of 2020.

