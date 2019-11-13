Investors poured EUR 5 bln in Romanian real estate in last five years

Local and foreign investors have poured over EUR 5 billion in the local real estate market over the last five years, local real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has calculated.

Out of the total investments, EUR 1.4 billion came from South Africa, EUR 600 million from Greece, and EUR 500 million from local investors, Ziarul Financiar reported. More exotic investors include the sovereign investment fund of the state of Singapore, which entered the market by the acquisition of P3 Logistic Parks in November 2016.

The largest real estate investor on the local market is the NEPI-Rockcastle fund, which is also the largest owner of shopping centers in Romania, with a portfolio valued at EUR 2.3 billion. On the second place is Globalworth, the company run by Greek investor Ioannis Papalekas, the largest office owner on the local market, with a local portfolio valued at EUR 1.3 bln.

Local investor Iulius Group, a company controlled by Romanian businessman Iulian Dascălu and the largest local developer of malls and offices, comes third.

In terms of categories of projects, the office sector has attracted the largest share of investments in the last five years, EUR 1.9 bln out of the total of EUR 5 bln.

(Photo source: IID 163061649 © La Fabrika Pixel S.l./Dreamstime.com)