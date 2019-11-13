Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 08:15
Real Estate
Investors poured EUR 5 bln in Romanian real estate in last five years
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local and foreign investors have poured over EUR 5 billion in the local real estate market over the last five years, local real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has calculated.

Out of the total investments, EUR 1.4 billion came from South Africa, EUR 600 million from Greece, and EUR 500 million from local investors, Ziarul Financiar reported. More exotic investors include the sovereign investment fund of the state of Singapore, which entered the market by the acquisition of P3 Logistic Parks in November 2016.

The largest real estate investor on the local market is the NEPI-Rockcastle fund, which is also the largest owner of shopping centers in Romania, with a portfolio valued at EUR 2.3 billion. On the second place is Globalworth, the company run by Greek investor Ioannis Papalekas, the largest office owner on the local market, with a local portfolio valued at EUR 1.3 bln.

Local investor Iulius Group, a company controlled by Romanian businessman Iulian Dascălu and the largest local developer of malls and offices, comes third.

In terms of categories of projects, the office sector has attracted the largest share of investments in the last five years, EUR 1.9 bln out of the total of EUR 5 bln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: IID 163061649 © La Fabrika Pixel S.l./Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 08:15
Real Estate
Investors poured EUR 5 bln in Romanian real estate in last five years
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local and foreign investors have poured over EUR 5 billion in the local real estate market over the last five years, local real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has calculated.

Out of the total investments, EUR 1.4 billion came from South Africa, EUR 600 million from Greece, and EUR 500 million from local investors, Ziarul Financiar reported. More exotic investors include the sovereign investment fund of the state of Singapore, which entered the market by the acquisition of P3 Logistic Parks in November 2016.

The largest real estate investor on the local market is the NEPI-Rockcastle fund, which is also the largest owner of shopping centers in Romania, with a portfolio valued at EUR 2.3 billion. On the second place is Globalworth, the company run by Greek investor Ioannis Papalekas, the largest office owner on the local market, with a local portfolio valued at EUR 1.3 bln.

Local investor Iulius Group, a company controlled by Romanian businessman Iulian Dascălu and the largest local developer of malls and offices, comes third.

In terms of categories of projects, the office sector has attracted the largest share of investments in the last five years, EUR 1.9 bln out of the total of EUR 5 bln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: IID 163061649 © La Fabrika Pixel S.l./Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update
10 November 2019
Politics
Incumbent president thanks Romanians for massive anti-PSD vote in first round victory speech
10 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote
10 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Update - over 8.68 million Romanians voted in the country
09 November 2019
Letters
Guest post: Three decades after the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Romania sees most notable economic liberalization

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40