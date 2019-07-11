Office-to-residential ratio emerges as key indicator for real estate projects in RO

More than 7,000 new apartments would be delivered in 2019 in the immediate vicinity of office projects in Bucharest, and another approximately 10,000 units could be launched in same areas over the next 12 to 18 months, according to the study "home_office Report 2019 ” launched by real estate consulting company SVN Romania.

The best (smallest) ratio between the number of employees working on a modern office project and the number of housing units scheduled for delivery can be found in the Militari area - Western Bucharest (8 to 1), while in the Dimitrie Pompeiu - Pipera Sud area (northern Bucharest) the ratio is the weakest: 110 employees per each apartment under construction.

“The share of the middle market segment, mainly represented by homes located near an office project, has tripled in recent years, from 17% in 2015 to 50.5% this year,” says said Andrei Sârbu, CEO of SVN Romania.

An increase in the number of mixed projects, with offices, commercial and residential spaces in the same project, will become visible in the short and medium term, he explains.

New development poles such as Bucur Obor or the eastern part of the city will emerge, he added.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

