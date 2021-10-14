Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 08:26
Real Estate

Value of deals with real estate projects in Romania shrinks by 29% in 2021

14 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of investments with real estate projects in Romania contracted by 29% to EUR 570 mln in January-September, compared to the same period last year, according to consultancy firm JLL.

The prices, measured by the prime yields, have, on the other hand, increased driven by regional trends and the robust demand for quality projects, local Agerpres reported.

Out of the total market, the offices’ segment accounted for 60% (EUR 350 mln), the logistics & industrial for 30% (EUR 170 mln), and the retail segment was not active.

By location, the investors poured 70% of the money (EUR 400 mln) into Bucharest metropolitan area.

The prime yields have compressed through the third quarter of the year from 8% to 7.75% for the logistics spaces, while for offices, they fell over the same period from 7% to 6.9%. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 14:43
07 October 2021
RI +
Recommerce CEO: Refurbished phone segment in Romania can grow fast once people become aware of advantages
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 08:26
Real Estate

Value of deals with real estate projects in Romania shrinks by 29% in 2021

14 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of investments with real estate projects in Romania contracted by 29% to EUR 570 mln in January-September, compared to the same period last year, according to consultancy firm JLL.

The prices, measured by the prime yields, have, on the other hand, increased driven by regional trends and the robust demand for quality projects, local Agerpres reported.

Out of the total market, the offices’ segment accounted for 60% (EUR 350 mln), the logistics & industrial for 30% (EUR 170 mln), and the retail segment was not active.

By location, the investors poured 70% of the money (EUR 400 mln) into Bucharest metropolitan area.

The prime yields have compressed through the third quarter of the year from 8% to 7.75% for the logistics spaces, while for offices, they fell over the same period from 7% to 6.9%. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 14:43
07 October 2021
RI +
Recommerce CEO: Refurbished phone segment in Romania can grow fast once people become aware of advantages
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks