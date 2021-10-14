Value of deals with real estate projects in Romania shrinks by 29% in 2021

The value of investments with real estate projects in Romania contracted by 29% to EUR 570 mln in January-September, compared to the same period last year, according to consultancy firm JLL.

The prices, measured by the prime yields, have, on the other hand, increased driven by regional trends and the robust demand for quality projects, local Agerpres reported.

Out of the total market, the offices’ segment accounted for 60% (EUR 350 mln), the logistics & industrial for 30% (EUR 170 mln), and the retail segment was not active.

By location, the investors poured 70% of the money (EUR 400 mln) into Bucharest metropolitan area.

The prime yields have compressed through the third quarter of the year from 8% to 7.75% for the logistics spaces, while for offices, they fell over the same period from 7% to 6.9%.

