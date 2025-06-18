RCBB Gruppe Completes Two Major Projects in Bacău County

News from Companies

RCBB Gruppe, a leading company in the field of construction and site management, announces the successful completion of two major projects in Bacău County: the new school building of the “Sfântul Iosif” Catholic National College in Bacău city and the Balneo-Tourism Complex in Sărata (opening photo). Both projects were delivered on time and in full compliance with the highest standards of quality and safety in construction.

"We are proud to contribute to the modernization of the region we come from, through safe technical solutions and high-quality execution. RCBB Gruppe remains a reliable partner in projects that bring real value to local communities, both in Romania and abroad," said Dipl. Eng. Radu Balan, co-founder and managing partner of RCBB Gruppe.

A Modern Educational Campus in Bacău: Six New Buildings for the Catholic College

Construction of the new educational campus began in May 2024 and involved the development of six buildings, each consisting of a basement, ground floor, three upper floors, and an attic. The architectural design, with irregular shapes and varying elevation levels between floors, added a high level of complexity to the execution.

One of the most impressive structures is the sports hall, with a surface area of 500 sqm, an 18-meter span, and an 8-meter height, supported by primary beams 1.2 meters tall. Additionally, another building required the pouring of 8-meter-high columns in a single stage.

"For RCBB, the projects in Bacău County are more than just construction sites; they reaffirm our commitment to the communities we come from and in which we hire our teams. We support local investments and believe that every completed project directly contributes to the development of the region and to raising quality standards in construction," stated Dipl. Eng. Codrin Botezat, co-founder and managing partner of RCBB Gruppe.

The Balneo Complex in Sărata: Unique Architecture, Impeccable Execution

The second completed project is the Balneo Complex in Sărata, a strategic investment in local health and tourism infrastructure. RCBB Gruppe carried out the monolithic concrete structural works, with the site becoming active in March 2024.

The treatment base in Sărata consists of three buildings. The first, completed in the summer of last year, is the treatment center, which includes a basement, ground floor, and two upper floors. It features an indoor saltwater pool, a jacuzzi, and a restaurant with a terrace.

The second building is a hotel with a basement, ground floor, and six upper floors, notable for its distinctive architecture, including semicircular arc-shaped balconies and sections of the façade. This segment was completed in January 2025.

The third building includes premium relaxation facilities, such as a cinema on the first floor and a swimming pool on the top floor. The building consists of a ground floor and three upper floors, with generous floor heights — up to 4.1 meters per floor on the top two levels.

"The completion of these two projects in Bacău County is the result of hard work and a dedicated team. It was a collective effort that required patience, coordination, and a great deal of responsibility. We are proud to have contributed, through our work, to the development of long-term community assets," said Eng. Alexandru Andrei, site manager for both projects.

About RCBB Gruppe

RCBB Gruppe is a construction group specializing in civil works and site management, with headquarters in Iași and Munich. The company offers integrated services for residential and non-residential construction, topography, technical consulting, and occupational safety.

At the national level, RCBB is involved in landmark projects such as Silk District, Braus Residence, Freya Home, and Clinica Sante, all located in Iași, and is also working on the new Vaslui County Hospital No. 2. Internationally, the company has completed several large-scale projects in Germany, including Klinikum Weilerbach, the largest American military hospital outside the USA, the new Trade Unions Headquarters and Philharmonic in Munich. Currently, RCBB is involved in the construction of the new Ruhr University in Bochum.

