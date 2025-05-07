Sergiu Neguţ takes over as president of Romanian Business Leaders

Sergiu Neguţ, co-founder of fintech company FintechOS, is the new President of Romanian Business Leaders (RBL), an organization gathering more than 550 entrepreneurs and leaders from the Romanian business environment.

He will lead RBL’s new board of sirectors, set to serve between April 2015 and April 2027, alongside vice-presidents Felix Pătrășcanu, the managing partner of FAN Courier, and Alexandru Lăpușan, co-founder & CEO of Zitec.

The board also includes Marius Ștefan, the CEO of Autonom; Laura Florea, the managing partner of Point PA & PR; Angela Roșca, managing partner of Taxhouse; Simona Pirtea, managing partner of Enache, Pirtea & Asociații; Iulian Cîrciumaru, managing partner of V7 Capital; Dan Pitic, owner of Perpetuum; Ciprian Borșan, founder of Harpoon Marketing; Florin Talpeș, co-founder & CEO of Bitdefender; Hilde Brandl, owner of UNITH2B Architects; and Sorin Axinte, co-founder of RBL and Hyperpragma.

The board is made up of both established voices from the previous board, as well as names returning to the leadership or starting their mandate for the first time. This is the case of Felix Pătrășcanu, who returns after a two-year absence, and Sorin Axinte, one of the four founders of RBL, who returns to the board, joined in a first mandate by Florin Talpeș and Hilde Brandl.

In the new mandate, the board, together with the executive team, aim to contribute to the development of RBL through four strategic directions: strengthening the dialogue with the authorities, for a predictable and fair economic environment; expanding the RBL community, by attracting new members and launching regional branches; scaling RBL programs, with a focus on entrepreneurial, professional and civic education; and increasing organizational capacity, through a clear governance structure and efficient processes.

“RBL is a space for ideas and initiatives, but above all, a community that acts. I believe in the power of leaders who give meaning to responsibility in business and society. Together with the board team, we aim to carry forward the work of those who contributed to the development of this organization and to further develop the three strategic directions – education, entrepreneurship, and good governance – with even more openness, collaboration, and impact,” Sergiu Neguţ, the president of RBL, said.

(Illustration: RBL)

