Romanian Răzvan Popa takes over as CEO of Jantzen Renewables

Jantzen Renewables announced the appointment of Răzvan Popa as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 7. Under his leadership, the company said it aims to deepen its focus on various technologies such as solar PV, batteries, wind, and power-to-x and reinforce its commitment to environmental sustainability and energy independence.

Before assuming the CEO role, Popa served as Partner and Head of Transactions at Jantzen Renewables, where he was instrumental in securing key partnerships and advancing the company’s position in the renewable energy market. His leadership was pivotal in the development and sale of the Helios 1 photovoltaic cluster, one of Southeast Europe’s largest solar energy projects, with a capacity of 710 megawatts DC.

Popa’s expertise spans strategic transactions, project development, and fostering partnerships.

“I am honored to take on this role and excited to lead Jantzen Renewables at such a transformative time for the industry,” said Răzvan Popa. “We are committed to expanding our renewable energy footprint and contributing to global sustainability efforts, with a focus on delivering industrial scale solutions.”

Established in 2020, Jantzen Renewables is a spinout from the project development company Jantzen Development, part of Jantzen Group Denmark. The company is currently developing a +2 GW pipeline of renewable energy assets across Romania.

At the end of September, OMV Petrom closed the acquisition of several photovoltaic (PV) projects from the Danish company Jantzen Renewables ApS. The ready-to-build projects, with an installed power of around 710 MW, are to be developed in Teleorman county, Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Kryuchko/Dreamstime.com)