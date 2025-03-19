HR

Pepco Romania appoints Raul Ciungu Iordate as Head of Operations

19 March 2025

Retailer Pepco Romania has appointed Raul Ciungu Iordate as Head of Operations.

With over 16 years of experience in the retail industry, he has held leadership positions in operations management, human resources, compliance, and project management.

Raul Ciungu takes over the role from Bogdan Grigoriu, who was recently promoted to Regional Operations Director for Pepco South Europe, overseeing the retailer’s operations in seven countries: Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As Head of Operations, Raul Ciungu will be responsible for coordinating and optimizing all operational processes within Pepco Romania, ensuring the efficient functioning of stores and improving workflow processes, the company said. He will also oversee the implementation of the company’s development and expansion strategies at the local level.

Pepco entered the local market ten years ago. The retailer’s team has expanded from 202 employees in 2015 to 3,648 in January 2025. With 475 stores open nationwide, Romania has become the company’s second-largest market after Poland.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

