RO doctor experiences temporary facial paralysis after getting COVID-19 vaccine

A young doctor from Valcea county reportedly experienced a temporary facial paralysis after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty).

This is the first rare and major side effect reported in Romania so far. The doctor has fully recovered in a short time, according to Hotnews.ro, which quotes a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The temporary facial paralysis is a very rare side effect of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to its leaflet, and can also occur in other types of vaccines, the Romanian Health Ministry also said.

A total of 629,279 people received the COVID-10 vaccine in Romania by Thursday, February 4. More than 463,700 people got the first dose while 165,516 received both doses, according to official data.

Since December 27, when the vaccination campaign started in Romania, over 2,100 common and minor side effects have been reported in the country, such as pain near the site of the injection, fever, headache, or muscle or joint pain.

(Photo source: Maria Kaminska/Dreamstime.com)