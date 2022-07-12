Fourth Covid-19 jab: Romania’s health minister says he would opt for vaccine adapted to new strain

Romania’s health minister Alexandru Rafila said he would opt for a vaccine adapted to the new Covid-19 strain if he were to choose between getting the fourth dose now and later, when a modified vaccine would be available.

“If I were to balance the fourth dose now or the fourth dose with a specific vaccine in September, I would personally choose the fourth dose with a specific vaccine in September because the efficacy of the vaccine is limited currently, as it is the same formula,” he said, quoted by News.ro.

The minister’s comment came as the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended on July 11 a second booster for people over the age of 60.

Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, also called on member states to roll out second boosters for those older than 60 and the vulnerable.

Rafila said he understood the concern with protecting the vulnerable and pointed out that those who get the fourth dose now will not be able to get a fifth with the adapted vaccine.

“This is a personal opinion – you need to consider that those people could get the fourth dose now and will not be able to get the fifth with a specific vaccine. This is why I think we need to look at the situation and not rush to make decisions,” he said.

In case Romania gets a vaccine adapted to the new strains, vaccination will be rolled out at the offices of family doctors and in some hospitals, the health minister explained.

He also urged people to wear masks, air rooms, and wash their hands.

Starting today, July 12, Romania is reporting the Covid-19 cases daily, reverting from a previous decision to report them weekly. The daily reporting comes amid a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry said. The country went from 2,609 Covid-19 cases in the week of June 13-19 to nearly 15,000 cases last week.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective / Dreamstime)

