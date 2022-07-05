Social

RO health minister expects another Covid-19 wave, reopens testing centers

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The peak of the SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania [in the coming wave] could be reached between August 14 and 21, Romania’s minister of health Alexandru Rafila said on July 4, Agerpres reported.

The Covid-19 test centers will be put back into operation, he added.

Rafila mentioned that the recommendations regarding the use of the mask indoors, hand hygiene and ventilation of public spaces are maintained. At the same time, he stressed that these measures are not imposed, but represent recommendations.

Over 7,700 new cases of people infected with Covid-19 were reported between June 27 and July 3, a number almost double compared to the previous week.

Rafila mentioned that there are two scenarios regarding the evolution of future infections. According to the first variant, the peak of the wave would be reached between August 7 and 10, and according to the second scenario, the peak will be reached towards the end of August - the beginning of September, with a total of about 10,000 daily cases. 

(Photo: Akvafoto2012/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Social

RO health minister expects another Covid-19 wave, reopens testing centers

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The peak of the SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania [in the coming wave] could be reached between August 14 and 21, Romania’s minister of health Alexandru Rafila said on July 4, Agerpres reported.

The Covid-19 test centers will be put back into operation, he added.

Rafila mentioned that the recommendations regarding the use of the mask indoors, hand hygiene and ventilation of public spaces are maintained. At the same time, he stressed that these measures are not imposed, but represent recommendations.

Over 7,700 new cases of people infected with Covid-19 were reported between June 27 and July 3, a number almost double compared to the previous week.

Rafila mentioned that there are two scenarios regarding the evolution of future infections. According to the first variant, the peak of the wave would be reached between August 7 and 10, and according to the second scenario, the peak will be reached towards the end of August - the beginning of September, with a total of about 10,000 daily cases. 

(Photo: Akvafoto2012/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport