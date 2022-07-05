RO health minister expects another Covid-19 wave, reopens testing centers

The peak of the SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania [in the coming wave] could be reached between August 14 and 21, Romania’s minister of health Alexandru Rafila said on July 4, Agerpres reported.

The Covid-19 test centers will be put back into operation, he added.

Rafila mentioned that the recommendations regarding the use of the mask indoors, hand hygiene and ventilation of public spaces are maintained. At the same time, he stressed that these measures are not imposed, but represent recommendations.

Over 7,700 new cases of people infected with Covid-19 were reported between June 27 and July 3, a number almost double compared to the previous week.

Rafila mentioned that there are two scenarios regarding the evolution of future infections. According to the first variant, the peak of the wave would be reached between August 7 and 10, and according to the second scenario, the peak will be reached towards the end of August - the beginning of September, with a total of about 10,000 daily cases.

