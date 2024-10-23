Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest completes an investment of EUR 1.6 million in the modernization of meeting and event spaces

News from Companies

Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest – Romania’s leading business hotel, according to World Travel Awards 2024 - reinvents the conventional meeting and events experience with newly renovated facilities, following a EUR 1.6 million investment and a revamping process initiated in January 2024. From state-of-the-art technology to luxury aesthetics, every detail was meticulously crafted to exceed expectations in all the twelve meeting rooms.

"We are extremely excited to welcome our customers to the most modernized premium conference area in the Capital, that we are sure will make a lasting impression. Our commitment to excellence shines through in every detail of the newly renovated spaces. This important investment comes to consolidate our five-star position and outstanding services offer, enhancing our ability to attract new customers and increase satisfaction of recurring ones, in a growing market," said Diana Zoican, Sales and Marketing Director Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest & Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Residence Bucharest.

The newly renovated meeting and events areas at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest blend form with function, innovation with timeless touches and local nuance. Premium aesthetics, subtle and chic new color patterns, natural light-infused spaces are key elements to the design that aims to create an inspiring environment.

Top-notch technology and seamless connectivity elevate the experience even more. Technical improvements include illumination upgrading (dimmable and color temperature-controlled spots and LED strips and state of the art controlling system), increased projection surface and conferencing solution permanently installed in each meeting room, such as: 98'' HD TV / wide projection screens adapted to the size of each conference room, camera and audio consoles with HD and Hi-fi experience, wireless microphones and controller to accommodate different set-ups, click-share devices for easy guest access and an upgraded HVAC system adding adjustable fresh air damper, new touch screen & Bluetooth connectivity thermostat.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest offers outstanding meeting and event spaces for any occasion, right in the city center, with a total area of over 1800 sqm and a capacity of almost 1500 people, consisting of 11 conference rooms as well as a spacious ballroom. Atlas Ballroom allows 2 partitions, has a total area of 540 sqm and a capacity of up to 650 people (reception layout). The event and conference spaces also include the Foyer of Atlas ballroom (242 sqm / 200 people), a reception area (364 sqm / 300 people), Seminar Foyer (80 sqm / 40 people) and a terrace (125 sqm / 80 people). All of the spaces benefit from natural light.

The newly renovated conference spaces not only offer state-of-the-art facilities but also reflect the company’s commitment to sustainability, featuring energy-efficient lighting and innovative design aimed at significantly reducing the carbon footprint. The estimates are that the reduction of annual carbon footprint from Meeting & Events spaces will be 40 tons of carbon dioxide. Currently, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest is compliant with the internationally recognized sustainability certification of Green Key and in process of obtaining BREEAM sustainable building certifications by the end of 2024. Furthermore, the Hotel's operations are now running 100% on renewable energy, primarily solar power. All spaces, operations, processes, equipment and staff training at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest are Safe Hotels Executive certified.

Since 2019, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest underwent extensive renovation to elegantly transform the hotel’s lobby and outdoor area, revamp accommodation facilities and for the opening of the new NAMI Beach Club and More, following investments of over EUR 22 million. Further renovation is planned for another 100 premium rooms and apartments in 2025.

Radisson Blu is an upper-upscale hotel brand that delivers personalized service in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to small details and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. Through personalized service and local nuances, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel becomes a truly meaningful and memorable experience. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of Radisson Hotel Group, that includes also Radisson Collection, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson și Prizeotel.

*This is a press release.