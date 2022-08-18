Romanian radical party AUR targets “above-50%” score in next general elections

The president of the national council (CNC) of the Romanian radical party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), Claudiu Târziu, believes that his party has the chance to win more than 50% of the votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024.

"We can make this happens. The Romanians need us and they know only one thing: that we may not be the greatest, but we are sincere, well-intended and we do not spare any effort to meet our promises," said Claudiu Târziu on August 16, at a meeting with members and supporters of the party from Bistrita-Năsăud county.

AUR will unveil in September a draft of its governing strategy and the first shadow cabinet, out of the three it intends to form.

According to the latest Avangard poll, released at the beginning of August, AUR’s electoral support was estimated at 11% of those expressing a preference. However, only 38% of those polled indicated a specific party. According to their answers, PSD would get 37% of the votes, PNL 23%, AUR 11%, USR 9% and UDMR 5%.

However, in their Facebook posts, AUR's representatives claim that the poll results are fixed so as to indicate lower scores for the party.

In the 2020 parliamentary elections, AUR surprisingly rose from anonymity to get over 9% of the votes, the fourth-highest score, on a low turnout. The pre-election polls indicated a score of around 5% or lower for the party.

(Photo source: Claudiu Tarziu Facebook page)