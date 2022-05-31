Romania’s radical party AUR keeps losing ground in polls

The latest poll conducted by CURS in Romania shows that 35% of Romanians would choose the Social Democrats (PSD) if elections were held next Sunday, placing the party at the same score as the one received in the previous edition of the poll in April and close to the 36% received in March.

The country is definitely heading in the wrong direction, according to 73% of the respondents, and the authorities should tackle inflation and energy prices urgently, according to other findings of the poll.

Only 4% of the respondents placed corruption and infrastructure among the urgent tasks for the authorities.

The junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) also preserved its 23% score, 3pp more compared to March.

PNL is followed by the two opposition parties, USR (reformist) and AUR (radical).

Notably, AUR’s score dwindled by another 2pp to 10% compared to April, accumulating a 4pp loss since March.

The support enjoyed by reformist USR remains volatile, as the party lost 2pp compared to April to 9% after it gained three in April compared to March.

The smallest of the scores were received by PMP (6%) and UDMR (5%).

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com