Queens of the Stone Age cancels European tour, including concert at Romania’s Electric Castle

American rock band Queens of the Stone Age canceled their entire European tour, including the show at the Electric Castle festival in Romania, due to the health issues of lead singer Josh Homme, according to the festival organizers' announcement.

"It’s hard to describe how we feel. We were eagerly looking forward to this concert, and we prepared some surprises for the audience. Josh, you are a legend! One day, we are sure we will have the honor of having you at the castle. Until then, we are keeping our fingers crossed and wish you a speedy recovery," the Electric Castle organizers said.

Electric Castle is one of the largest music festivals in Romania, taking place from July 17 to 21. The band was supposed to join Massive Attack, Bring Me The Horizon, Chase & Status Live, Nina Kraviz, and more at the Transylvanian domain of Bánffy Castle, not far from Cluj-Napoca.

Fans expressed disappointment in comments online, and some proposed other bands that would perform instead of Queens of the Stone Age.

All unused tickets for Saturday, July 20, can be refunded.

(Photo source: Queens of the Stone Age on Facebook)