PwC: Romania’s media and entertainment sector to reach EUR 4.9 bln by 2029 with digital segments leading growth

The media and entertainment industry in Romania is projected to experience steady growth over the next five years, driven primarily by the expansion of digital segments. According to the latest PwC Global Telecommunications, Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025-2029 report, the sector is expected to grow at an average rate of around 2% annually, reaching a total value of approximately EUR 4.91 billion by 2029.

In 2025, the industry is estimated to be worth EUR 4.56 billion, marking a 3% increase compared to 2024.

According to Florin Deaconescu, Partner and Leader of the Technology, Media, and Telecom Services team at PwC Romania, growth in the media and entertainment market is increasingly fueled by digital areas, especially online advertising and streaming services. However, economic challenges such as inflation and changing consumer behavior are placing pressure on spending, emphasizing the need for relevant and affordable offerings.

Advertising remains the primary source of revenue, while artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape the industry, the report says.

Among the different segments analyzed, internet advertising is expected to register the fastest growth, with revenues rising from EUR 297 million in 2025 to EUR 387 million in 2029, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 7.5%. Online video advertising is the fastest-growing category within this segment, followed by paid search and classified ads.

Major technology companies like Google and Meta dominate this market but face stricter regulation due to new EU legislation such as the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, aimed at protecting competition and user rights, PwC explained.

The video games and esports sector is forecast to grow at an average rate of 8.8% annually, with revenues increasing from EUR 298 million in 2025 to EUR 425 million in 2029. Most of this revenue comes from social and casual games, as well as in-app advertising.

Streaming services, including subscription-based platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video, are expected to expand by about 7% per year, with revenues increasing from EUR 268 million in 2025 to EUR 338 million in 2029. Advertising-supported video-on-demand services will maintain a smaller market presence.

Meanwhile, Romania’s film industry is projected to grow at an average rate of 5% annually, with revenues rising from EUR 68 million in 2025 to EUR 79 million in 2029. The market benefits from strong local productions, as evidenced by the success of films such as “Buzz House The Movie.” A total of 228 films were released in Romania in 2024, up from 214 in the previous year.

The mobile and fixed telephony segment is expected to remain relatively stable, with revenues reaching EUR 2.46 billion in 2029, up from EUR 2.41 billion in 2025. The penetration of 5G services is anticipated to increase significantly, becoming the majority of mobile connections.

According to the same report, the media business-to-business (B2B) segment is expected to see moderate growth, with revenues reaching EUR 216 million by 2029, supported by demand for economic information and specialized trade fairs.

Meanwhile, outdoor advertising is forecast to grow from EUR 49 million in 2025 to EUR 58 million in 2029, with digital out-of-home (DOOH) formats gaining a larger share of the market.

Traditional television revenues are expected to remain almost flat at around EUR 920 million between 2025 and 2026, supported by stable income from TV subscriptions and multichannel advertising.

The music, radio, and podcast segment is projected to grow steadily by around 5% per year, with revenues rising from EUR 43 million in 2025 to EUR 52 million in 2029. Growth in music streaming and radio advertising, along with major festivals, will contribute significantly to live music revenues.

At the same time, the market for print and digital publications is expected to remain relatively stable at approximately EUR 104 million annually between 2025 and 2029, with growth in digital publishing offsetting declines in print media.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicoelnino/Dreamstime.com)