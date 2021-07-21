Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

PwC: Romania's Entertainment & Media industry to grow this year 3.6% above pre-crisis peak

21 July 2021
The entertainment and media industry in Romania will grow this year by 8.1% year-on-year to EUR 2.62 bln, which will take the market 3.6% above the pre-crisis peak seen in 2019, according to the 22nd edition of the PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2021-2025 (GEMO) report.

Estimates also show that the industry will continue to increase until 2025, with an annual average growth rate of 7.68%.

"E&M industry revenues in Romania decreased by 4.23% last year, due to the pandemic-related restrictions, with cinemas being the most affected. Although the uncertainty experienced in the last 18 months is not over, revenue estimates for the coming years are encouraging, especially due to the consistent increase in digital platforms consumption," says Florin Deaconescu, Partner and Leader of the Technology, Media and Telecom sector at PwC Romania.

At the regional level, the Romanian media and entertainment industry registered the smallest decrease last year of all the Central and Eastern European markets included in the report. For example, Hungary decreased by 6.03%, Poland by 5.92% and the Czech Republic by 4.94%.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

