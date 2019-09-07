Music festival at the Romanian seaside attracts public of over 240,000

Over 240,000 people attended the four-day Neversea music festival, which ended on July 7 in Constanţa, at the Romanian seaside.

A total of 60,000 people were present during the last evening of the festival, when Kadebostany, Ofenbach and Lost Frequencies performed. Steve Aoki, alongside DJ Quintino, Italian millionaire Gianluca Vacchi, Bassjackers and Matoma also went on stage at the festival.

“The Nostalgia stage was an incredible success. Here, those present relived the atmosphere of the 90s music. The entire area surrounding the stage was decorated in the style of the 1990s, with cassettes, Mario games, old phones and other items that reminded participants of their high school years and not only,” the festival’s organizers explained, quoted by News.ro.

The lineup of this year’s festival included G-Eazy, Jessie J, Afrojack, Rudimental DJ, Jamie Jones, Tale of Us, Andy C, Wilkinson DJ Set, Flux Pavilion, Chinese Man, and Sub Focus DJ Set.

Meanwhile, the Police reported 43 cases of drug possession and consumption throughout the duration of the festival, Mediafax reported. Most of the cases were related to possession for individual consumption, the Tomis Mobile Group of Gendarmes told Mediafax.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

