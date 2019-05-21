Romania's Neversea music festival to become 100% green in 2020

Romania’s music festival Neversea, held each year on the Black Sea coast, could become the world's first green energy-powered festival thanks to the wind farms operated by Czech group CEZ nearby.

According to a press release of the organizers, the Neversea Festival aims to become, in 2020, the first ever music festival in the world supplied almost entirely with green energy from a wind source from the Fântânele-Cogealac-Grădina Wind Farm located in Constanţa County, Mediafax reported. For this, the festival organizers announced on Monday the signing of a partnership with an energy company.

Since the process of implementing the necessary infrastructure will take time, it will begin this year and will be completed for the 2020 edition, when nearly the entire festival will be supplied with energy from the wind farm.

For this year's Neversea edition, the energy company will set up a 100% green area that will be fully powered by renewable energy. At the same time, measures will be taken to prevent, reduce and offset any adverse effects on the environment: selective waste collection and recycling, replacement of cutlery and plastic dishes with glass or recyclable cartons, removal of plastic strains, selection of decoration that can be reused.

