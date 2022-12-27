Calendar: Public holidays in Romania in 2023

There are 15 public holidays in Romania in 2023, and, unlike this year, most fall during the week. And this means that the employees will get to enjoy more time off without using their annual vacation days.

The first public holidays are January 1 and January 2, which means most employees return to work on January 3 (Tuesday). Then, later the same month, January 24 (Tuesday) is also a day off, as Romania celebrates the Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities.

Next, after no public holidays in February and March, the employees in Romania will benefit from days off on April 14 (Friday) - Good Friday, and April 16-17 (Sunday and Monday) - the first and second days of Orthodox Easter.

May 1 (Monday) - Labour Day and June 1 (Thursday) - Children’s Day are also public holidays in Romania. Also in June, days off will be June 4-5 (Sunday and Monday) - the first and second days of Pentecost.

Then, there will be one more public in summer - August 15 (Tuesday) - the Assumption of Mary.

The following public holidays in the 2023 calendar are November 30 (Thursday) - St. Andrew’s Day, December 1 (Friday) - the National Day of Romania, and December 25-26 (Monday and Tuesday) - the first and second days of Christmas.

The number of days off in Romania could increase to 17 if the Parliament passes a draft law making January 6 and January 7 (the Epiphany and St. John’s Day) non-working public holidays. According to Stirileprotv.ro, the bill is expected to be adopted in the next parliamentary session. If signed into law by the president, these days off will be added starting in 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Elena Nikolaeva | Dreamstime.com)