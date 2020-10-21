Romanian public buildings required to have bicycle parking stands

Romanian schools, bus and railway stations, and marketplaces will be compelled to organise bicycle parking stands under a law passed by the lawmakers on October 20.

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopted on Tuesday, as a decision-making chamber, a bill by which public buildings, schools, bus stations, agri-food markets, fairs, bus stations and railway stations that serve passenger traffic, are obliged to have metal stands with anti-theft devices where at least ten bicycles can be parked, News.ro reported.

Failure to comply with the provisions of this normative act is sanctioned with a fine of RON 2,000 to RON 4,000 (EUR 400-800).

The draft law initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL) also stipulates that "within 180 days from the enforcement of the methodological norms, the central or local public administration authorities and legal entities with private or state capital, as the case may be, will adopt the measures."

The law was submitted to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation.

(Photo source: Dz Matph/Dreamstime.com)