Future in the royal past: International Psychoanalysis and Film Festival to return to Cluj-Napoca

An eventful weekend is coming to Cluj-Napoca. Between October 28 and 30, the third edition of the International Psychoanalysis and Film Festival is set to take place at Cinema Victoria at Bulevardul Eroilor 51, the latest edition since its debut in 2012.

The year's edition takes its audience on a journey of the "future in the royal past," putting emphasis on film and psychoanalysis theories in a setting dedicated to cinematography.

Organizers, spectators, and fellow cinephiles are welcome to enjoy selections of short and feature films with international presence, presented in special screenings in Romania alongside Irina-Margareta Nistor, Vlad Ivanov, and Andrea Sabbadini.

Supported by the Romanian Society of Psychoanalysis, Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Cluj-Napoca Local Council have been continuously backing the event since its first edition. Tickets are available exclusively on Cinema Victoria's website.

The same event also takes place in London under the European Psychoanalytic Film Festival's banner once every two years.

Before making its stop in Cluj-Napoca this weekend, the festivities visited Ateneul Național in Iași for three days back in April this year and attracted 300 spectators in its first post-pandemic edition.

"That was the idea: to try to make a future in the past, that is, to try to imagine what our future could have been if time had not stood still for two years and what it looks like in the end," Irina-Margareta Nistor, the director of the festival, testified during its Iași stop.

(Photo source: Festivalul de Psihanaliză și Film on Facebook)