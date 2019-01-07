Romania Insider
Politics
Poll shows steady plunge of Social Democrats in Romania
01 July 2019
The National Liberal Party (PNL) would maintain the performance it achieved in the elections for the European Parliament, gaining 27.5% of the votes, while the Social Democrats (PSD) would further lose ground to 18.9% of the votes in the parliamentary elections, an IMAS survey showed, Revista 22 reported. The survey was  based on data collected in June.

Save Romania (USR) would rank as the third political force with 17.6% -- but the second if running together with PLUS (7.6%).

The party of former Prime Minister Victor Ponta (Pro Romania, 9.8% of the votes) and the Liberal Democrats of Calin Popescu Tariceanu (ALDE, 8.5% of the votes) are the only other parties meeting the 5% electoral threshold.

In the European Parliament elections on May 26, PNL won 27% of votes, followed by PSD by 22.5%, USR PLUS - 22.4%, Pro Romania - 6.6%, PMP - 5.7% and UDMR - 5.4%. ALDE obtained only 4% of the votes and did not send any representatives to the European Parliament.

